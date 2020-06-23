Cattle markets were sharply higher on Tuesday on the idea demand would be improved by falling beef prices, as well as trends in the cash markets. “August cattle closed sharply higher on the day and the buying helped push the market up to the highest level since June 10.”
Hog markets were higher on supportive news from the monthly cold storage and hopes of more buying in the pork market. “July hogs closed slightly higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early,” the Hightower Report said. “August and deferred contracts are trading sharply higher on the day.”