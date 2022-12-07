Livestock focus on consumer, export demand

Consumer demand may not be quite as strong as suspected, and holiday beef bookings appear to be complete, The Hightower Report said.
“Supply looks to tighten significantly into the first half of 2023, but the sluggish short-term demand might be enough to spark some back and fill-type action,” the report said.
Converted Census data shows official October beef exports were 301.1 mln lbs. That was up 9.2% from September’s shipment and was also 9.7% above October 2021, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.com. China was the destination for 61.6 mln lbs., second from August’s all-time record of 69.6, Brugler said.
Meanwhile, the hog market experienced an impressive four-day rally but appears to have run out of support, The Hightower Report said.