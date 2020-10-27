“December cattle opened higher and traded all the way up to 105.35 early in the session, but closed near 104.05,” the Hightower Report said. “The rally is unlikely enough to alleviate the extreme oversold technical condition but is a start. The surge in virus cases across the globe, and especially in the US, is seen as a negative demand indication.”
“December hogs open higher and traded sharply higher early in the session, only to close lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed near 200 points off of the early highs. The market took out the 50% mark of the October 19- October 26 break before the selloff. This is a bearish technical development if the market closes below 68.17.”