“April cattle opened limit down today with the collapse in the stock market and the market traded sharply lower on the session into the midday,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed limit down. Fears that the beef pipeline will be clogged very quickly as customers cancel beef orders and the beef moves back onto the market has helped to pressure.”
“April hogs closed near limit down,” the Hightower Report said. “A limit down opening in cattle and a collapse in the US stock market helped to spark aggressive selling. The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since March 2. Fears that demand for US meat will decline for a few weeks but that this could back up animals in the country help to pressure the market.”