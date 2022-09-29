Cattle markets rebound Thursday

People are also reading…
“After closing lower for six sessions in a row, December cattle pushed sharply lower again early today to hit the lowest level since July 18 before closing sharply higher on the session with an outside-day up,” the Hightower Report said. “The sweeping reversal might spark some technical buying support.”
“December hogs closed near unchanged on the session and down 210 from the highs of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the oversold condition and the extreme discount of futures to the cash market helped to support the early strong gains… It will take extremely bearish cash fundamental news to expect the selling to continue.”