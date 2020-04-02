Live cattle prices closed limit down Thursday as fears of a surge in meat production are pressuring prices. The Hightower Report says analysts also expect consumer demand to become “somewhat sluggish” as supplies increase. Beef export sales were higher than the four-week average.
Hog prices were also limit down Thursday after opening the session low. “The very steep decline in pork cutout values in recent days has traders convinced that it will take much lower pork prices to clear the market,” Hightower says.