Live cattle opened sharply lower and closed limit down in Wednesday trading. The Hightower Report says continued concerns “that any slowdown in production from packinghouses could back up animals in the country and drive weights sharply higher” has added pressure to the market.
Hog prices were also limit down Wednesday as traders also fear weights are going up and packing plant slowdowns could cause a backlog of pigs heading to market. Hightower says analysts believe meat production in April will be very burdensome.