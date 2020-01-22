The livestock markets are continuing to look for demand, specifically from China. While big sales haven’t come through the newswire yet, the rise of pork cutout values (at their highest levels since December 17), “suggest there is better demand,” The Hightower Report said. “China continues to try to hold their prices down by selling frozen reserve stocks.”
The cold storage report will come out today just after the close of trade. Allendale estimates pork stocks to be at 566 mln pounds, 50 mln pounds higher than the five-year average, but a decrease of 9 mln pounds since the previous report. Beef stocks are expected to sit at 483 mln pounds, which would be a 2 mln pound increase from last month.