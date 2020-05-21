Beef prices have been dropping since hitting peaks on May 12, but they stay “well above” the previous all-time highs, The Hightower Report said. “This holds packer margins high and should continue to support the cash market.”
Tightening supply, from lower production and hogs lost to euthanasia, makes The Hightower report expect higher trade over the near term. “We cannot rule out a bulge in production once all the slaughter plants are back up and running, but after the recent tightness in supply, the restocking needs should be significant.”