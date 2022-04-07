 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock looking to continue bounce back

Livestock looking to continue bounce back

Cattle markets are mixed this morning, as futures ended their five-day selling streak yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “One day doesn’t make a market turn, but the price action was friendlier on Wednesday, as prices shook off early selling pressure and posted bullish hook reversals to the upside of the close.”

Hogs also ended an aggressive selling streak on Wednesday, but price action seems more “consolidative” in nature than a price reduction, Total Farm Marketing said. “The technical picture is still weak, and prices are tending lower.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw mixed trade to end the week as bear spreading was noticeable in the market. Front-month contracts saw selling pressure due to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures saw more selling pressure to end the week, as long liquidation and technical selling pushed the market to a disappointing close…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

June hogs opened $19.30 above the cash market as compared to the five-year cash basis, according to The Hightower Report.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News