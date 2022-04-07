Livestock looking to continue bounce back

Cattle markets are mixed this morning, as futures ended their five-day selling streak yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “One day doesn’t make a market turn, but the price action was friendlier on Wednesday, as prices shook off early selling pressure and posted bullish hook reversals to the upside of the close.”
Hogs also ended an aggressive selling streak on Wednesday, but price action seems more “consolidative” in nature than a price reduction, Total Farm Marketing said. “The technical picture is still weak, and prices are tending lower.”