The cattle market remains at a discount, “but beef and cash cattle remain very volatile,” The Hightower Report said. Feedlots are seeing higher weights than normal, and if demand starts to lag behind, it could cause “a very quick shift in psychology” for live cattle selling.
Lean hogs are in a “difficult situation” with so many restaurants working at a limited capacity due to COVID-19, The Hightower Report said. “Fears of a surge and fresh meat on the U.S. market if export sales slow because of virus issues, and a turn down in the stock market helped to trigger selling,” they said.