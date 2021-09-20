 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock market bounces off lows of the day

Livestock market bounces off lows of the day

“October cattle traded moderately lower on the session and the selling has push the market down to the lowest level since September 13,” the Hightower Report said. “The market managed to bounce well off of the lows. A collapse in the US stock market, with weakness in energy markets and strength in the US dollar were all seen as bearish forces.”

“October hogs traded lower on the day with an inside trading day but managed to bounce off of the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Outside market forces are negative and that has helped to pressure the market. In addition, China import demand appears to be declining with weak import demand for the month of August.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cattle are called steady to lower after facing another round of selling pressure as long liquidation and technical selling drives the live ca…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are trading “steady to higher on follow-through from bottoming action yesterday highlighted by short covering,” Total Farm Marketing said…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News