Livestock market bounces off lows of the day

“October cattle traded moderately lower on the session and the selling has push the market down to the lowest level since September 13,” the Hightower Report said. “The market managed to bounce well off of the lows. A collapse in the US stock market, with weakness in energy markets and strength in the US dollar were all seen as bearish forces.”
“October hogs traded lower on the day with an inside trading day but managed to bounce off of the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Outside market forces are negative and that has helped to pressure the market. In addition, China import demand appears to be declining with weak import demand for the month of August.”