Livestock market bouncing back

Ideas that the market over-reacted over the recent Covid scare sparked a bounce on Tuesday, according to The Hightower Report. But with cash cattle prices working steadily lower, the market may need to see a rebound in beef prices to follow through on that recovery. The announcement by President Biden yesterday that there will be no shutdowns could spark additional gains today, according to The Hightower Report.
Hogs were up sharply in the February contracts. Cash cattle has been thin. “I don’t know if you’re going to see much right before the holidays,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Retailers and exporters will be looking past the year end for beef supplies for the new year, according to The Cattle Report. Two weeks of abbreviated slaughter and lower prices will provide an entry point for beginning to replenish inventory worked low by the holidays. Knowing what the new year will bring in the way of surprises, is the question at hand.