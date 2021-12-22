 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock market bouncing back

Livestock market bouncing back

Ideas that the market over-reacted over the recent Covid scare sparked a bounce on Tuesday, according to The Hightower Report. But with cash cattle prices working steadily lower, the market may need to see a rebound in beef prices to follow through on that recovery. The announcement by President Biden yesterday that there will be no shutdowns could spark additional gains today, according to The Hightower Report.

Hogs were up sharply in the February contracts. Cash cattle has been thin. “I don’t know if you’re going to see much right before the holidays,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Retailers and exporters will be looking past the year end for beef supplies for the new year, according to The Cattle Report. Two weeks of abbreviated slaughter and lower prices will provide an entry point for beginning to replenish inventory worked low by the holidays. Knowing what the new year will bring in the way of surprises, is the question at hand.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called mixed for this morning. Futures continued to consolidate at the top of last week’s trading range as prices seek direction this…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

February hogs rallied back to the top of the nearby range, but still building a consolidation pattern, resembling a bullish flag, with a serie…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After posting a bullish reversal on the charts to start the week, the cattle market was looking for some follow through to the upside, but ins…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

As holiday-type trade stays in a lower volume, weakness in the beef market and lower cash cattle prices are sparking long liquidation, The Hig…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News