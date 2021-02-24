Livestock market down despite strong demand

USDA’s cold storage report highlight the product movement despite the strong slaughter numbers as frozen pork supplies were up 11% from last month, but still down 26% from last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Pork belly supplies are down 56% from last year. A strong retail market and demand tone support the hog market throughout.
The past year has been an anomaly for food markets, according to The Cattle Report. Runs on food supplies during the pandemic, then during the recent cold spell, left many stores assessing how the logistics of their operations serve their needs. Many of the largest grocers work from distribution centers adding an extra leg to the transportation matrix.