 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livestock market looking for lows

People are also reading…

Price action reversed yesterday in cattle, marking a “bearish hook,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The crude oil market was a big factor as prices fell over 5% to the lowest levels since January. The weak tone in crude seemed to trigger liquidation in the commodity sector and money supported the equity market.”

Hog markets are yet to show signs a low may be in place, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash trade is still trending lower, but midday direct cash trade did find some support on Wednesday.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Last year’s fourth quarter beef production was 127 mln pounds above the third quarter production, The Hightower Report said. This year, “it is…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Weakness in the beef market has triggered weakness in the cash market over the past few weeks with beef prices down to the lowest level since…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching beef prices, “already at the lowest level since May 12,” The Hightower Report said. “This reinforces the idea that…

Slaughter pace staying strong

Beef has been slowly moving down and it is the rib and loin cuts that are dropping the most. September is not a big time for beef as consumers…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures began the new month with wide ranges. The board ultimately yesterday with losses cent losses while October was the outlier, e…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News