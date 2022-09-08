Livestock market looking for lows

People are also reading…
Price action reversed yesterday in cattle, marking a “bearish hook,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The crude oil market was a big factor as prices fell over 5% to the lowest levels since January. The weak tone in crude seemed to trigger liquidation in the commodity sector and money supported the equity market.”
Hog markets are yet to show signs a low may be in place, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash trade is still trending lower, but midday direct cash trade did find some support on Wednesday.”