Livestock markets cautious about demand

“The continued strong gains in the stock market has helped to support cattle, but traders are getting nervous that higher food and energy prices could spark slower demand from consumers for higher-priced beef cuts,” The Hightower Report said.

Today, cattle futures are lower, having finished lower Monday in a quiet session to start the week, supported by the prospects of improved retail demand going into the holiday season, but cautious overall of the direction of cash trade and outside markets, Total Farm Marketing said.

An improvement in both cash prices and retail carcasses would go a long way to bringing buyers back to the hog market, Total Farm Marketing said.

“Technically, the uptrend is still intact, but prices are filling gaps and firming up the charts. Prices are now testing the bottom of the range, and will need some fundamental help to turn the corner,” TFM said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

