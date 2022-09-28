Livestock markets continue slipping lower

People are also reading…
Cattle moved lower despite a good start. “December cattle opened moderately higher on the session and closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 22. Declining open interest on the break suggests long liquidation selling may be active.”
“December hogs opened higher on the day and closed slightly lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling has pushed the market down to the lowest level since December 21. The market is extremely oversold with RSI at 19.9. In addition, December hogs are trading at a massive discount to the cash market which might discourage sellers short-term.”