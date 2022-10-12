Livestock markets continue to rise

People are also reading…
Traders are watching packer margins and what impact they will have for cattle markets. “December cattle closed lower on the session as the early rally to the highest level since September 26 failed to attract new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk that packer margins turned lower for the first time in years is seen as a limiting factor on a rally.”
“December hogs closed sharply higher on the day and closed near the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since September 26. Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 282.1 pounds up from 281 last week but well down from 285.8 pounds last year.”