Livestock markets facing headwinds

A decline in both pork cutout and negotiated cash hog prices over the past two weeks have pressured the futures market, although seasonal weakness at this time of year is quite typical, CIH said in its bimonthly Hog Margin Watch report.
The increase in fed cattle slaughter and higher harvest weights than last year has added to the beef supply at a time when demand tends to slow down heading into fall with the stronger dollar likewise providing a demand headwind in the export market, said CHI in its newest beef Margin Watch report.