Livestock markets falter

It was a nasty day in the livestock markets yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Feeder cattle and hogs all ended the day with sharp losses. There was some broad-based commodity selling late in the day that may have had something to do with that.
Despite lower slaughter numbers, the excess pounds keep overall pork production up 0.9% over last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The extra pork in the cooler in a demand concerned market helps weigh on prices.
This past week’s slaughter at 644,000 head was sharply lower than the prior week’s 680,000 but higher than prior year, according to The Cattle Report. Several plants cut back on the Saturday kill to give plant workers a long weekend. The weekly slaughter size will determine the current status of fed supplies. Seasonally quality grade declines this time of year due to more calf fed cattle in the north, but then resumes better grading through the summer.