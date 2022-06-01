 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livestock markets falter

It was a nasty day in the livestock markets yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Feeder cattle and hogs all ended the day with sharp losses. There was some broad-based commodity selling late in the day that may have had something to do with that.

Despite lower slaughter numbers, the excess pounds keep overall pork production up 0.9% over last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The extra pork in the cooler in a demand concerned market helps weigh on prices.

This past week’s slaughter at 644,000 head was sharply lower than the prior week’s 680,000 but higher than prior year, according to The Cattle Report. Several plants cut back on the Saturday kill to give plant workers a long weekend. The weekly slaughter size will determine the current status of fed supplies. Seasonally quality grade declines this time of year due to more calf fed cattle in the north, but then resumes better grading through the summer.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Pork exports up, beef lower

June cattle closed slightly higher on the session while August feeder cattle closed down and June hogs closed sharply higher, according to The…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle emerging from lows

Cattle are coming out of oversold territory which could be triggering some short covering into the long weekend, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Feeder markets are seeing “lower trade,” influenced by a premium of August’s contract to the cash index “and strong prices in the corn market,…

Lean Hogs

The hog market is called steady to higher following triple digit gains on Thursday as a strong cash tone and retail demand continue to support…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News