Livestock markets finish mixed

It was a mixed day for cattle markets. “Deferred futures are in the black, but nearby prices are 12 to 42 cents in the red,” Barchart.com said. “Friday cash sales were mostly $120 in TX. Feeder cattle futures are also weaker so far, with midday losses of 65 cents to 75 cents. The 6/3 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 85 cents higher to $137.50.”
Lean hog markets started the trading week with positive momentum. “Monday lean hog futures trading has the board 10 cents to $1.50 in the black at midday,” Barchart.com said. “USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Monday morning was 85 cents higher to $106.66. The CME Lean Hog Index was 70 cents stronger on 6/3 to $114.75.”