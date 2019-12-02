China's Securities Times newspaper reported that Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said China will launch a new pig futures contract as soon as possible given the importance of pork to the Chinese diet. The report did not give a target date for launching the futures.
Brugler Marketing said live cattle futures fell on Friday by 22 to 50 cents, but still managed to gain 2.13% on the week. Feeder cattle futures followed Thanksgiving’s break with losses in the nearby contracts, futures finished $0.65 to $1.50 on the day, but had a $3.00 gain over the week.