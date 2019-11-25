The market seems to have the bearish fundamental news to see at least a major corrective break just ahead or possibly the start of a downtrend, according to The Hightower Report.
Cattle owners will look for increased competition this week from the Tyson Kansas plant. While the packers will be slaughtering for a holiday-shortened week, packer margins will stimulate interest in acquiring sufficient inventory for a full week next week. Cattle will be priced on par with December futures, according to The Cattle Report.