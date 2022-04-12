 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock markets look to continue rise

Cattle markets are called to open mixed to higher, Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle futures finished higher to start the week as demand optimism and calmer afternoon trade in grain markets brought buyers into the cattle markets.”

Hog markets are also mixed to higher this morning, as inventory is still tight, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, hog charts looked challenged and could be poised to test lower levels,” they said. “The trend lower in cash prices is concerning, but a spring tick up in retail values could be the key for building some footing for hog prices.”

