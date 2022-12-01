 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livestock markets looking for follow-through higher

People are also reading…

Hog markets were “sharply higher” on Wednesday, The Hightower Report said. “The outside-day up is seen as a positive technical development. Talk that the market six day break may have been too far, too fast helped to support new buying.”

Choppy and two-sided trade hit cattle yesterday but finished “moderately higher” overall, The Hightower Report said. “The supply outlook into 2023 is supportive, but traders are nervous that holiday season bookings have helped boost beef prices recently and buying could fall off any time.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The steady downtrend in the pork market raises the possibility of further weakness in the cash hog market over the near term, The Hightower Re…

Lean hogs

Due to packer submission issues, the release of the negotiated prices for barrows and gilts was delayed, USDA reported. 

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Week-to-date prices show lean hog futures down from $4.35 to $2.70 across the front months, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Lean hogs

Front month lean hog futures are starting this week in the red, after ending last week in the read, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News