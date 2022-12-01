Livestock markets looking for follow-through higher

People are also reading…
Hog markets were “sharply higher” on Wednesday, The Hightower Report said. “The outside-day up is seen as a positive technical development. Talk that the market six day break may have been too far, too fast helped to support new buying.”
Choppy and two-sided trade hit cattle yesterday but finished “moderately higher” overall, The Hightower Report said. “The supply outlook into 2023 is supportive, but traders are nervous that holiday season bookings have helped boost beef prices recently and buying could fall off any time.”