The beef market is at its lowest point in a month, while cash cattle markets are showing weakness and contracts moved below the 100-day moving average for the first time since September 28, The Hightower Report said. “These are all seen as short-term bearish forces,” they said.
Supply fundamentals in the hog markets indicate the market should be trading at a smaller than normal premium, “not a larger one, The Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since March 7.”