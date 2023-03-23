People are also reading…
The April live cattle contract managed a “strong recovery,” The Hightower Report said, after a sharp break to open Wednesday’s trade. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since January 27.”
Hog markets “are probing for a short-term low,” The Hightower Report said. The fundamentals take a more bullish shift in the second quarter, they said, despite higher production in the first quarter of the year. “Pork production is expected to come in below year ago levels for the second quarter this year.”