 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livestock markets looking to build off Monday

People are also reading…

Volume was heavy in the hog market, “and it appeared that short covering was the key reason for the bounce,” The Hightower Report said. “The basis is still wide, there has been a jump in pork values and producers look current with marketings.”

Feeder cattle and live cattle were both winners in Monday’s trade, but cash trade was quiet as usual, Barchart noted. “Wholesale Boxed Beef prices from the Monday PM report showed an 80 cent stronger Choice quote and a $4.02 increase in Select.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Beef market could ‘boogie’

December live cattle futures were able to shrug off headwinds that came from a few different directions yesterday, said Oliver Sloup of Blue L…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News