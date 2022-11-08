Livestock markets looking to build off Monday

People are also reading…
Volume was heavy in the hog market, “and it appeared that short covering was the key reason for the bounce,” The Hightower Report said. “The basis is still wide, there has been a jump in pork values and producers look current with marketings.”
Feeder cattle and live cattle were both winners in Monday’s trade, but cash trade was quiet as usual, Barchart noted. “Wholesale Boxed Beef prices from the Monday PM report showed an 80 cent stronger Choice quote and a $4.02 increase in Select.”