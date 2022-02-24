 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock markets looking to rebound

Despite the technical weakness seen in live cattle, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to “trump the technicals and could amplify the ‘risk off’ trade,” Blue Line Futures said.

Hog markets closed sharply on Wednesday as “technical selling overtook the market sending contracts to triple-digit losses,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market was technically over-bought, and the poor price action on Wednesday saw charts post bearish key reversals, which could lead to additional long liquidation this morning.”

