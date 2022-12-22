Livestock markets lose steam

People are also reading…
“February cattle closed slightly lower on the session after a steady opening,” the Hightower Report said. “A bearish tilt to outside market forces with a sharp drop in the US stock market and a bounce in the US dollar were seen as negative factors… The continued strong uptrend in open interest plus the outlook for a steep decline in production into 2023 has helped support.”
“February hogs traded moderately lower on the session early today, but the market closed moderately higher on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Dec. 6. Outside market forces were seen as negative, but very strong export sales plus concerns with the Midwest weather disrupting marketing's helped to support.”