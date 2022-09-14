Livestock markets lower despite 'stellar' rally

People are also reading…
“December hogs were sharply higher due to an extreme upward bounce in pork cutout and the extreme discount the contract holds to cash – now at $15,” William Moore, Price Futures Group, said. “But the macro headwinds are blowing strongly – as evidenced by the bearish CPI – 8.3% – forcing a 1200 point collapse in the DJI – the biggest loss in two years.”
“The chart action since Mid-July has been stellar with an $8 rally (144-152) – pushing the market to its April highs,” Moore said. “But the aforementioned macro issues loom large for this fall. The bearish CPI has the pundits fearing the pattern of jacking up interest rates to combat inflation may last longer than initially thought."