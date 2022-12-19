Livestock markets mixed Monday

People are also reading…
“February cattle closed slightly higher on the session with a small range,” the Hightower Report said. “The big storm event for the northern Midwest and eastern sections of the plains is seen as a positive force, but much of the Western plains should miss out on the heavy snows. The Dakotas, Iowa and Minnesota look to take the brunt of the poor weather.”
“February hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade before closing slightly lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Dec. 7. Futures are technically oversold… and producers appear to be current with marketings. In addition, packer profit margins are in the Black and this is a positive development.”