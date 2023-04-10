People are also reading…
“June cattle held minor support on the pullback and managed to trade higher on the day into the midsession and closed moderately higher on the day and into new contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “There was a short-term swing objective at 163.45, but also a longer-term swing objective at 164.77.”
Hogs had a fairly up-and-down day to begin the trading week, but ultimately made gains on the day. Higher pork values and lower slaughter numbers last week helped provide support. “June hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session but closed moderately higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said.