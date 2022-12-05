Livestock markets mixed

People are also reading…
After some early weakness, cattle markets found some support from the outlook for a sharp drop in production into the first quarter. “February cattle closed slightly lower,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded lower on the session early in the day but buying pushed the market up to the highest level since November 23.”
“February hogs closed slightly higher on the day but well off of the highs,” The Hightower Report said. “…The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since September 21. Taking out the November 17 high, and late October high, is a bullish technical development and disrupts the series of lower highs the market had seen since April 20.”