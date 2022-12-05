 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livestock markets mixed

People are also reading…

After some early weakness, cattle markets found some support from the outlook for a sharp drop in production into the first quarter. “February cattle closed slightly lower,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded lower on the session early in the day but buying pushed the market up to the highest level since November 23.”

“February hogs closed slightly higher on the day but well off of the highs,” The Hightower Report said. “…The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since September 21. Taking out the November 17 high, and late October high, is a bullish technical development and disrupts the series of lower highs the market had seen since April 20.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Packers fighting cash markets

Packers are being difficult in the South and wanting to keep cash steady as boxed beef falls, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Lean hogs

“The fundamentals still keep the front of the market limited, but the market is hoping for a seasonal turn,” The Hightower Report said. “Cash …

Lean hogs

Week-to-date prices show lean hog futures down from $4.35 to $2.70 across the front months, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Due to packer submission issues, the release of the negotiated prices for barrows and gilts was delayed, USDA reported. 

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The steady downtrend in the pork market raises the possibility of further weakness in the cash hog market over the near term, The Hightower Re…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News