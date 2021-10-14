 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock markets mixed

Livestock markets mixed

December cattle were sharply higher while hogs were moderately lower on the session, according to The Hightower Report.

There is a bearish supply outlook for cattle but an ample supply of hogs, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News