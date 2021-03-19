 Skip to main content
Livestock markets mixed

Hogs continue to be very strong, while cattle looked a little weak to end the week, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. This might be a buying opportunity for cattle as there has been a reversal from overbought conditions, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Cattle

The cattle market is concerned about a premium to the cash market in the April contract, which is expected to limit upside, Total Farm Marketi…

Lean Hogs

The Lean hog index, trading at its highest levels since June 2017, gained .89 to 87.56 to end the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Mar…

Cattle

Yesterday’s trade “was a positive technical development,” The Hightower Report said, as it appears a short-term low is in place. “Traders expe…

