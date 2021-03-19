Hogs continue to be very strong, while cattle looked a little weak to end the week, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. This might be a buying opportunity for cattle as there has been a reversal from overbought conditions, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Livestock markets mixed
