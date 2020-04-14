“June cattle closed sharply higher on the day as the early selloff to the lowest level since April 6 failed to find new selling interest,” the Hightower Report said. “This is not too surprising given the extreme basis levels with the low in June cattle today at $80.27 as compared with the cash market last week at $105 and two weeks ago at over $111.”
“June hogs closed moderately lower on the day and near the middle of a very wide range from 41.50 to 46.95,” the Hightower Report said. “The early selling drove the market down to a new contract low. Fears that slaughter plants will remain closed, or we will see more plants close, has helped to spark aggressive selling from speculators.”