Livestock markets move higher

“August cattle closed moderately higher on the day with an inside trading session,” the Hightower Report said. “The discount of futures to the cash market along with ideas that weight data will come down significantly over the near term due to current hot temperatures helped to support.”

"August hogs gapped the 50 day moving average on the opening and the market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 22. A surge higher in the pork product market this week plus the drop in average weights helped to support.”

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Lean Hogs

U.S. pork export sales for the week ending June 23 came in at 32,200 metric tons, up from 27,583 the previous week and the highest since May 1…

Breaking News