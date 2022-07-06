Livestock markets move higher

People are also reading…
“August cattle closed moderately higher on the day with an inside trading session,” the Hightower Report said. “The discount of futures to the cash market along with ideas that weight data will come down significantly over the near term due to current hot temperatures helped to support.”
"August hogs gapped the 50 day moving average on the opening and the market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 22. A surge higher in the pork product market this week plus the drop in average weights helped to support.”