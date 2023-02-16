People are also reading…
“April cattle closed lower on the session and recovered from early sharp losses,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since February 9. Talk of the overbought condition of the market and fears of sluggish consumer demand ahead helped to pressure.”
“April hogs closed moderately lower on the session, but well up from the early lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Outside market forces were negative early in the day but commodity markets have stabilized. Traders are hoping for tightening supply ahead but the supply outlook is somewhat burdensome.”