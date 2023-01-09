Livestock markets open week with strength

People are also reading…
“February cattle closed moderately higher on the session as the early break to the lowest level since December 21 failed to attract new selling interest,” the Hightower Report said. “With February cattle trading close to the cash market and beef prices moving higher, the market may receive a boost if cash cattle trade up this week.”
Hogs were also higher to begin the trading week. "February hogs closed moderately higher on the session as the early break to the lowest level since October 7 failed to attract new selling interest,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is oversold technically after closing lower for seven sessions in a row.”