Livestock markets open with bearish tone

A stronger U.S. dollar and a “generally bearish tone across the commodity markets has weighed on prices,” The Hightower Report said. However, the market is also bearish as cattle markets trend lower in beef and cash prices, adding to additional pressure.

The technical action in the lean hog market “has been less than impressive,” The Hightower Report said. “The market attempted a rally off the June 24 low, but failed at the first retracement.” The market may be set for a resumption of the downtrend, they noted.

