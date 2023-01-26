 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock markets remain quiet

Yesterday we did have a pretty quiet market in the proteins, said Brian Splitt of Standard Grain. April live cattle was up 25 points, April lean hogs were down 5 and March feeders were up 15. With the corn board higher this morning, maybe we’ll see a little bit of pressure in feeders

Resistance to steady prices from cattle owners who are showing smaller show lists prevails as the theme for the week, according to The Cattle Report. Wide bid/ask spreads will prevent transactions in the face of harsh frigid temperatures accompanied by snow cover. The impacts of weather will play on both current and future markets as carcass weights fall and tonnage declines with declining numbers of available cattle. The snow-covered areas now extend to Kansas and Texas.

Thursday was the third down day for cattle in a row, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Hogs rebounded into the weekend after a week with several lows, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning. He also notes that USDA estimates …

Hogs are still probing for a short-term low at their deeply oversold level. “The market remains in a steep downtrend and has reached a deeply …

Pork cutout futures faded 27 to 45 cents on Monday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout value for Monday was 93 cents higher at $80.92. USDA e…

According to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging Friday’s Cattle On Feed report was regarded “as slightly bearish relative to estimates.”

April hogs traded down to its lowest level since October 5, but failed to generate new selling interest and closed up well from the lows of th…

Hogs oversold, but not finding support

Yesterday’s overall close lower in hogs “was a disappointment,” but February’s contract held support, Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog futures …

