Livestock markets remain quiet

Yesterday we did have a pretty quiet market in the proteins, said Brian Splitt of Standard Grain. April live cattle was up 25 points, April lean hogs were down 5 and March feeders were up 15. With the corn board higher this morning, maybe we’ll see a little bit of pressure in feeders
Resistance to steady prices from cattle owners who are showing smaller show lists prevails as the theme for the week, according to The Cattle Report. Wide bid/ask spreads will prevent transactions in the face of harsh frigid temperatures accompanied by snow cover. The impacts of weather will play on both current and future markets as carcass weights fall and tonnage declines with declining numbers of available cattle. The snow-covered areas now extend to Kansas and Texas.