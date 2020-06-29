 Skip to main content
Livestock markets see support

Cattle markets have been down lately, but Monday provided a good technical sign. “August cattle closed moderately higher on the day with an outside-day up,” the Hightower Report said. “This is a bullish technical development. The early selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since June 23. In fact, the market has traded inside the range of June 23 ever since.”

Hog markets saw some support from strength in pork product prices. “August hogs closed slightly higher on the day after choppy and two-sided trade early in the day,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The market managed to make new contract lows by just five points before turning to trade slightly higher on the day into the midsession.”

Steer weights fell 8 pounds in this specific week to 913 pounds, Allendale said. Heifers were down by 8 also in just this one week.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

Lean hog calls are steady to higher, though we look for the front month contract to continue to struggle with October price resistance, accord…

A surge higher in grain prices is pressuring feeder cattle, The Hightower Report said. “While longer-term demand factors look positive, trader…

