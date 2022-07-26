 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock markets shaking off 'bearish' report

Cattle futures were mixed to start the week “as the market digested the Cattle on Feed report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle markets have seen good money flow recently, but the market may be concerned about the cash trade and looking at a seasonal top as the market moves closer to the first of August window.”

Hog markets are watching strong fundamentals in the cash and retail market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market may start showing concern over the direction of cash in the near-term. The current path is still higher as the market is looking for a near-term top.”

