Livestock markets slide Thursday

People are also reading…
Cattle markets moved lower Thursday, as the market is overbought from a technical perspective. “December cattle closed slightly lower on the session after choppy and 2-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is still technically overbought and still operating under the negative technical influence of the October 26 key reversal.”
“December hogs opened slightly lower on the session and the market closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 18. Weakness in the pork product market pushing down to the lowest level since February 8th and this opens the door for a drop in the cash market over the near term.”