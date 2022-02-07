 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock markets start strong this week

Livestock markets start strong this week

Winter storms throughout the country caused some cattle trade disruption, with strong demand before the storm and slower trade after the storm hit, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Margins surged over the second half of January as a continued rise in hog prices more than offset an increase in projected feed costs in forward marketing periods.

“Both cash hogs and pork continue to be supported by strong export demand along with strength in negotiated prices despite rising harvest weights as slaughter and pork production continue to trail year-ago levels,” CIH said in its newly released hog margin report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The cattle market overall looks friendly and is still trading in an up-trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We like the near-term view of the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are in an extreme overbought condition and there is plenty of pork available, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs continued to see higher trade, hitting new contract highs in the process. “Ideas that cash hogs can continue to rally in the weeks just a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News