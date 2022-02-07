Livestock markets start strong this week

Winter storms throughout the country caused some cattle trade disruption, with strong demand before the storm and slower trade after the storm hit, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Margins surged over the second half of January as a continued rise in hog prices more than offset an increase in projected feed costs in forward marketing periods.
“Both cash hogs and pork continue to be supported by strong export demand along with strength in negotiated prices despite rising harvest weights as slaughter and pork production continue to trail year-ago levels,” CIH said in its newly released hog margin report.