Cattle remains “extremely volatile” coming into Wednesday trade, The Hightower Report said. There is a discount of futures to cash, which helped support the market yesterday, and end of month buying in the funds helped as well. “Cash markets can move quickly in the current environment as the beef market squeeze has ended, and beef prices are beginning to collapse.”
The market continues to brace for a surge in pork for the month of April, The Hightower Report said. “Pork production is likely to shift lower into the second quarter, but remain at record levels for this time of the year and any backup of hogs … could spark even greater production due to increasing weights.”