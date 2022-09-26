Livestock markets struggle Monday

People are also reading…
“December cattle sharply lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 22. Talk of the bearish cattle on feed report failed to spark new selling interest early after the four-day break into Friday left the market a bit oversold.”
Hog markets continued to struggle as well. “December hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since January 27,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in many agricultural markets plus ideas that seasonal slaughter is picking up pace helped to spark more selling.”