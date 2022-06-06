 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock markets struggle Monday

There was red across the board today as cattle and hog markets both fell, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

August cattle closed sharply lower on the day and July hogs were moderately lower, according to The Hightower Report.

