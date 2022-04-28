Livestock markets struggle on demand, feed prices

Hog markets have been opening higher, but failing to find much support to keep prices up, The Hightower Report said. “Speculative long liquidation” is emerging to drive the market lower, and a continued surge in the U.S. dollar and “ideas there is plenty of pork around if exports remain slow” are weighing on the market.
While the cattle market appears to have good supply fundamentals, technical action “remains weak” and the drop in beef prices may suggest a weaker tone to the cash market, The Hightower Report said.