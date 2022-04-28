 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livestock markets struggle on demand, feed prices

Hog markets have been opening higher, but failing to find much support to keep prices up, The Hightower Report said. “Speculative long liquidation” is emerging to drive the market lower, and a continued surge in the U.S. dollar and “ideas there is plenty of pork around if exports remain slow” are weighing on the market.

While the cattle market appears to have good supply fundamentals, technical action “remains weak” and the drop in beef prices may suggest a weaker tone to the cash market, The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle on feed above estimates

The latest Cattle on Feed reports shows COF at 102% vs. estimate of 100.4%, placements at 99.5% vs. estimate of 92.2% and marketings at 98% vs…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Lean Hogs

National carcass up 3.26 to $103.03/cwt.

Cattle markets find some recovery

The bearish news in the livestock markets over the last few days may have already been priced in, meaning weakness in the cattle market yester…

Lean hogs

High-priced corn is expected to lower pork production going into the spring, The Hightower Report said. However, the average hog weight in Iow…

Lean Hogs

June hogs are weak technically and look to be ready to challenge support at the 115.000-117.000 level. This price area will be a key level to …

Cattle

The cattle market is expecting 7.8% fewer placements. Placements going forward are going to be down, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Service…

Cattle

The feeder market saw buying strength supported by the live cattle strength, and lower trade in the grain markets, said Matthew Strelow of Tot…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News